rentals.

At Thursday’s common council meeting, Mayor Chris Rosenquest introduced a new law that would expand the city’s current rental registry to include short-term rentals, or AirBNBs.

If passed, property owners would not only have to list their short-term rental properties with the city’s registry, but they would have to comply with standards set forth by the city. Some of those standards include egress and emergency exit issues, fire warning and suppression systems, and potential parking issues.

Now that the new law has been introduced, the next step will be a public hearing scheduled from December 21.