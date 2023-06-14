It’s a mild, muggy, and foggy morning underway from the North Country to the Champlain Valley, and down to southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Temperatures are in the 50s/60s with lots of dense fog and some wet roadways to contend with for the morning drive. Otherwise, we should experience some breaks of sunshine and blue skies by the mid to late morning before more action arrives for the afternoon.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s this afternoon with scattered showers/downpours and a few thunderstorms becoming likely. The heaviest concentration of showers and storms will roll through for the late afternoon and early evening which could make for a slow go at it during the drive home. Overnight, showers taper and fog develops late all as lows drop back into the 50s.

Thursday, a nearby cold front will help to keep our mix of sun and clouds around for another day. Highs will achieve the upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow afternoon with only isolated showers/downpours; the best chance being across the North Country and closer to the boundary.