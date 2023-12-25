Cambridge, Vt – Milagro Amaya Turner moved to Vermont five years ago from Honduras. When She arrived in January, she had never seen snow before in her life.

“It was magical,” she recalls.

Turner says she’d wanted a husky her whole life, but knew they could be challenging and required lots of attention and exercise.

Turner says, “I told my husband, ‘I really, really want a husky, and we have the snow so it’s perfect for them.”

She got her fist dog, Drogo, not long after.

One day, while sliding in the hills with her dog, he started to pull the rope of her sled. This sparked a new passion for Turner.

She learned how to ski, taking lessons at Smugglers Notch, and began Skijoring with her dog.

“They love to pull, it’s something so natural for them,” Turner says. “To see the connection they have and how happy they are when they’re doing the exercise is great.

As time went on, Turner got more dogs, and eventually, a sled.

With materials in hand, she began spreading the word to the local community. She says the first thing she did was make a post about her program in a local community facebook page.

“Everybody was so supportive and everyone was thinking, we need this.”

A year later, Siber Sled Dogs is bringing the joy of this iconic winter sport to the green mountain state.

“I have kids telling me, ‘One day I want to be a musher’, or ‘I have a husky, I can’t wait to teach them how to pull,” she says.

For Turner, she loves that it’s an event the whole family can enjoy.

“It’s so much fun, and it’s so beautiful to see people smiling, happy to see the dogs or they’re so excited to learn about them.”

More information about Siber Sled Dogs events and programs can be found here.