Ahead of Amtrak service, Burlington considers train storage locations

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Amtrak service is expected to extend to Burlington next year, and as officials prepare for that arrival, they’ll have to figure out where the trains will be stored overnight.

An initial proposal was made to store them at Union Station where passengers will board, but that faced pushback at city council meetings.

The full list now includes six locations: Urban Reserve, Northern Urban Reserve, Union Station, the VTR Railyard, Flynn Avenue, and adjacent to the McNeil Generating Station.

McNeil is the most recent addition to the list. It is located north of Riverside Avenue and west of Intervale Road in the north end of Burlington.

Several Burlington city councilors and Mayor Miro Weinberger traveled to Rutland on Monday to see their Amtrak servicing operations. Councilor Max Tracy outlined concerns that need to be taken into account before a selection is made.

“It’s really important to me that we look at the impacts to the neighborhood – air quality, noise pollution, proximity to housing,” Tracy said. “All of these things are part of it in addition to also understanding the cost and who’s going to be paying for developing the storing facilities for this train.”

Amtrak’s Ethan Allen Express train will be Burlington’s connection. It currently travels from New York City to Rutland via Albany, New York. There are also planned stops in Middlebury and Vergennes.