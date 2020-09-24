Six new chocolate bars from Lake Champlain Chocolates

Lake Champlain Chocolates is featuring six new organic and fair trade chocolate bars! They are 70% dark chocolate bars, including flavors like Hazelnut Crunch, Raspberry jam, and Golden Spice.

You can be one of the first to taste their new Restorative Moments Collection this Saturday from 12 P.M.-4P.M. The manufacturer is offering free candy to those who pay a visit to their location on Pine Street.

The group says 10% of net profits from this new collection will go to the Intervale Conservation Nursery in hopes to help protect the very lake the business is named after.

Those who attend this weekend are expected to follow Covid-19 guidelines, including wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.