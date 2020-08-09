Six new COVID-19 cases in Vermont on Saturday

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The Vermont Department of Health reported six new coronavirus cases on Saturday. Four of them were in Chittenden County, and the other two were both in Essex County. More than 100,000 Vermonters have now been tested, with 1,454 positive tests in the Green Mountain State. Fifty-eight people have died, and 1,272 have recovered.

There were no new infections in our New Hampshire coverage area, which is Grafton County and Sullivan County. Grafton County has had 103 total cases, while there have been 40 in Sullivan County; each county has experienced one death. Saturday’s report of 40 new cases statewide made 6,818 throughout the Granite State. The virus has claimed 419 lives, while 6,019 people have recovered.

In our portion of New York’s North Country, the public health agencies in Clinton County, Essex County and Franklin County did not have case updates available on Saturday. Clinton County officials have said their next report will be on Monday.