Williston, VT – Six people were taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car crash on Williston Road in Williston that involved five teenagers and one adult.

All involved were taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC), but the extent of their injuries are unknown. Williston Road was shut down but re-opened around 10:50 a.m. according to police.

A reporter is on scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

***This is a breaking news story and will be updated when possible***