South Burlington, VT — Six athletes representing Vermont will be heading to the 2022 Special Olympic USA Games held June 5-12 in Orlando, Florida. The 15-person delegation also includes coaches, Unified Partners, and staff.

To qualify for consideration to be a competitor at the Special Olympics USA or World Games, athletes must have earned a gold or silver medal at a state-level competition, be able to train and travel independently and be willing to represent themselves, their local program, and the Special Olympics Vermont delegation with competence and pride at the Games.

The six athletes to represent Vermont are:

Jennifer Mayfield of Hartland, competing in golf

Mathew Benn of BeeBe Plain, competing in golf

Julia Bruner of Hyde Park, competing in swimming

Marcus DeSmit of Vergennes, competing in swimming

Chelsea Waldner of St. Johnsbury, competing in track & field

Pascal Deppisch of Danville, competing in track & field

“We can’t wait for this incredible team of athletes, coaches, and partners to represent Vermont at the USA Games,” says Missy Siner Shea, President and CEO of Special Olympics Vermont. “What an amazing experience and learning opportunity. These athletes have been training hard – many of them for several years – to prepare to compete on the national stage. I know they will make us proud – they already have.”

The Special Olympics USA Games is hosted every four years and thousands of athletes will compete in 19 Olympic-style team and individuals and more than 30 events. The events will take place at world-class venues, centered at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.

