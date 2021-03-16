Ski Hill’s annual Rope-a-Thon aims for increased accessibility to slopes

Rope-a-Thon is a fundraiser put on by Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond. During the weekend of March 19th you can come to the mountain and ski on the rope-tow. Their goal is to ski 4,000,000 vertical feet as a group over the weekend. That equals a total of 8,000 runs.

This year, Rope-a-Thon is a full weekend filled with festivities. There will be food, skiing, and prizes. Instead of the normal dinner they hold on Friday, they will have food and drinks throughout the weekend. This includes pancakes with syrup from Cochran’s Maple Farm, snacks from The Big Spruce, cheddar from Cabot Creamery, and ice cream from Ben and Jerry’s.

Each year, Cochran’s serves thousands of local schoolkids, racers, and families regardless of their ability to pay. As a non-profit, Rope-a-Thon is their most important annual fundraiser. Their mission is to make skiing and riding affordable and accessible to all.

For more information, click here!