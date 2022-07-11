Burlington, VT — A Burlington business was the target of a vandal this weekend and ended up with smashed windows.

John George-Wheeler, operational owner at Skirack, says there has been an uptick in theft, but “this was a different beast altogether.”

“What the camera showed is a type of enraged individual who had kind of one thing in mind and that was destruction,” Wheeler said on Instagram.

Burlington police said they received a call at around 11:15 p.m. Saturday about a young man breaking the door and windows at Skirack .

“As officers arrived on the scene, the person that we arrested had moved on to one of the larger windows and he was smashing that out with a potted plant,” said Deputy Chief of Operations Wade Labrecque.

Labrecque said the 21-year-old suspect had recently been arrested for vandalizing cars in the parking garage in south Winooski.” He said the man is apparently having mental health issues

But, he added, vandalism is on the rise in Burlington. “So I looked back to 2019 and at this point, in 2019 we had about 133 vandalisms, right now we are tracking about 150 vandalisms.”

Products were damaged but Wheeler says the situation does not represent the City of Burlington. What stood out most was how the community came together to help.

“People of all ages were walking by and frustrated by this. They were not like ‘Oh cool, vandalism.’ It was ‘Can we give you a hand.’”

If you know someone who is struggling with mental health, reach out to the Burlington Police Department and they will direct you to resources.