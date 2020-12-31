Weather Blog: Ringing in the New Year on a quiet note… but not for long!

Happy last day of 2020!

WE MADE IT!

Rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow- we had a little bit of everything last night and while most of it has wrapped up sloppy, slushy and icy roads are still out there. Take it easy this morning, and don’t crowd the plow!

We stay dry and quiet today, as temperatures remain steady in the mid 30’s.

As we ring in 2021, expect partly to mostly clear skies, with temperatures in the upper 20’s and winds out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Those clear skies are sticking around as we wake up to the new year, but clouds will increase through Friday afternoon, with a messy mix arriving overnight.

Our first storm of 2021 is shaping up to be a messy one, with a hodge podge of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow.

Here is the timeline:

As we head toward midnight, a burst of snow on the leading edge of our storm will arrive. The initial burst of heavy snow will transition to a mix of sleet and freezing rain, as warm air filters into the mid-levels of the atmosphere.

That could lead some slick road conditions as ice totals reach up to a tenth of an inch, and snow totals especially in northern counties range between 4-8 inches.

Warm air continues to work in, and we all transition into plain rain by Saturday afternoon before this storm wraps up.

Have a happy and healthy New Year and I’ll see you next year!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley