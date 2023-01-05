We have a hazardous morning commute underway with icy conditions in northern New York and wetter, foggier conditions everywhere else. Drive safe and allow for extra time to arrive to your destinations safely. Improving conditions are likely this afternoon.

It’s an icy and dicey drive for folks in northern New York this morning with only a few slick spots elsewhere across Vermont and New Hampshire. Temperatures are hovering near freezing to start the day so be sure to bundle up in the cozy rain/winter jacket.

Our afternoon will consist of continued cloudy skies, brisk breezes, and highs near 40 degrees. Road conditions will improve through the evening commute home with another slight chance for a few leftover rain/snow showers after sunset.

Friday, the last bit of energy from our midweek system will scoot up the New England coast resulting in another wet, gloomy day. Rain showers are likely in the valleys with snow showers in the mountains. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 4″ across the Greens, Whites, and Adirondacks.