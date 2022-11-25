A cold front navigating through the North Country and Upper Valley will be responsible for a breezy, cloudy, and soggy first half of the day followed by a slightly drier evening and overnight.

Temperatures are in the 30s this morning alongside a brisk south wind of 10-20+ mph. It’s resulting in wind chills that reside in the teens and 20s from time to time. Along with the breeze and extra chill, there are some rain showers moving in from the west along with a little bit of a rain/snow/sleet mix for the higher terrain (Adirondacks, Greens, Whites).

Our afternoon will showcase any precipitation exiting to the east by the time the commute home rolls around. Mostly cloudy skies, waning showers, and southwest to west winds of 15-25 mph will all play a role in steadying out temps through the 40s and close to 50 degrees.

Rainfall totals will average no more than a quarter of an inch in many communities across NY, VT, and NH. However, the mid to high slopes of the ‘Dacks, Greens, and Whites may add up a dusting to 2″ of fresh powder by Saturday morning.

Overall, the weekend looks to be a split decision with nice weather and highs in the mid 40s for Saturday followed by increasing clouds and higher, late day rain chances for Sunday. Highs will manage the mid/upper 40s to wrap up the holiday weekend.