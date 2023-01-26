The forecast is a mess this morning with snow covered and icy roadways all as a wintry mix continues to navigate from southwest to northeast with our latest winter storm. Road conditions will gradually improve throughout the day, but winter weather alerts remain in place through the early evening. We recommend using an abundance of caution while out and about until the alerts expire.

This afternoon, temperatures will tumble from the mid 30s into the upper 20s. Northwest winds behind today’s system will help to funnel in some colder air. Those northwest winds will also help to kick up additional snow shower activity in the valleys along with upslope snow in the mountains.

Additional accumulations will average a dusting to 2″ in the lower elevations with 2-4″+ in the mountains (especially the eastern facing Greens).

Friday, colder and drier air continue to spill in as partly to mostly cloudy skies settle in. It will be a great day to hit the slopes or the trails just as long as you’re bundled up. Temperatures will land in the middle to upper 20s to wrap up the work week.