Small Business Saturday Celebrated in Plattsburgh

In the wake of Black Friday small business Saturday offers a way for folks to make their way downtown and shop local here in Plattsburgh people are doing just that.

At Maui North, a ski and snowboard shop owner Paul Maggy says they are not seeing the turnout he expected this year.

“Like there’s just less people out and about shopping, we’re doing everything we can to get people out, I think the mountains are gonna open soon, so that’s going to be a really big push for everybody.”

On the day of their seventh anniversary, shop owner Carolyn Tetreault says one challenge their business faced this year was making sure they were up to health codes, she adds that regardless, their customers have been cooperative.

“ People have just been really patient, and waiting because they love to come here, shop local and they just love the stuff that we have.”

One local Plattsburgh resident, Kerry shares why they decided to shop local this year.

“You can find a lot of things that are different you’re not going to get at those big box stores, and the inventory they have is of a creative selection.”

Kerry adds that they were a little concerned about the crowds but overall, they felt their shopping experience downtown was safe.

“And they’re sticking to their limits and things and I know the girl was a little worried about the line in there, and people waiting outside but we said be patient and don’t worry about it, everybody knows we’re in difficult times, and it’s good these people are here.”