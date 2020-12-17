Snow delays opening of Okemo Mountain Resort

Okemo reports more than 30 inches of snow have fallen, delaying today’s scheduled opening. According to a Twitter update, only the base Quad A is open. Crews are working to open the Coleman Brook Express.

The rest of the lifts are on hold while the ski patrol evaluates conditions and visibility.

Mount Snow is also reporting more than 25 inches of fresh snow. The ski patrol is dropping ropes on three trails; the Lodge, Challenger, and Plummet, with more to come.

Roads leading to the resorts are said to be snow-covered and slick so drivers are warned to take it slow and use extreme caution.