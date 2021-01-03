Snow Falls and the Town of Plattsburgh Plows

All across the North country folks woke up to a nice amount of snow on the ground. Here Plattsburgh is about 6 to 8 inches tall and only less than 24 hours.

Greg Burnell the Deputy Highway Superintendent for the Town of Plattsburgh says when the snow falls fast, it takes them a little longer to clear the streets.

“We like to try to have the roads have some material on them, the first round of snow off by 7:00 AM is what our goal is but sometimes it like today with the snowfall rate it was tough and we fell behind.”

A major concern for many drivers this time a year might not come from the road conditions, but the large snow piles that can obstruct your view. Burnell says they have a solution for that.

“If there are drivers that do come across high snow banks at intersections and if we don’t know about it, pick up the phone and call your local town, I know we greatly appreciate phone calls especially if there is a safety concern, as far as sight distance goes we appreciate the phone calls. Most of the time we catch it before it becomes a problem but once and a while one gets missed.”

Burnell says they are still using a solution on the roads everyone is familiar with, but in the future they hope to lessen their carbon footprint even more.

“We are still using a sand/ salt mix. I know we are looking into some alternatives, hopefully down the road we can come up with some kind of alternatives.

Burnell adds a tip to all drivers this winter.

“Give us the room to do our job safely and we’ll make sure people can get to where they need to go.”