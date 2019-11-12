Snow removal finishes up in New York

Snow removal has finished up in the North Country. Officials in Plattsburgh say parking bans have been lifted and they finished cleaning up the snow around 5 o ‘clock. They will continue to look for smaller spot cleanups throughout the night.

In Clinton and Essex counties the total was around 6- 10 inches. In Franklin County they received more snow with some areas reaching over 12 inches

The New York State Department of Transportation says it spent part of the summer preparing for snow and ice season, and crews in the North Country were ready for this snowstorm spending most of the day plowing and putting salt down.

Michael Flick is the North Country Public Information Officer for the New York State Department of Transportation. He says the storm wasn’t as bad as they thought and with the sun out for some of the day many roads have cleared and are safe.

However, he says drivers should remember to take their time and they will be paying close attention to areas prone to freezing.

“I think the biggest thing is being patient. You can’t drive as fast and you can’t stop as quickly on snow covered and icy roads as you can in the summertime. In the evening hours we will pay attention to those areas that are shady and again with the cold we don’t want to have refreeze and icing so we will pay special attention to those areas and we will look forward to tomorrow,” said Flick. nt 6;}