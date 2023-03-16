It’s a mostly clear, quiet, and cold start to our Thursday. Temperatures are in the teens to middle 20s alongside clean roads and relaxed winds. However, increasing clouds after the morning commute will likely lead to a few snow showers in the North Country by lunchtime.

Our afternoon will remain cloudy, gloomy, yet quite seasonable with temperatures rising into the middle to upper 30s. A few more rain/snow showers are likely for the afternoon into the early evening before shutting off for the day. We’re looking at no more than a dusting to 2″ of snow from today’s small batch of moisture.

The larger, wetter batch of moisture will arrive for St. Patrick’s Day. A nuisance rain/snow shower will be likely for the morning with more widely scattered, light rain showers for the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Keep cozy, stay warm, and don’t forget to wear some green!