CAPITAL REGION, N.Y.(NEWS10) – Heavy, wet snow Sunday night and Monday caused an ambulance to crash, downed power lines and toppled trees in the Capital region.

New York State Police said two EMTs and a patient were hurt Monday morning after their ambulance slid off the road, struck a box truck and caught fire. Police said the driver was ticketed.

Scott Skinner, executive director of Malta-Stillwater EMS, says the two responders are now at home and on the mend. The injured patient’s condition is not known.

In Rensselaer, a woman had to be rescued after a large tree limb fell on top of her.

Tree Masters owner, John Davis, says there are things folks can look for and do to mitigate the dangers of falling trees and limbs during the winter storms.

“There is what we call bad clefts on trees it where it goes from one central leader splitting into two and sometimes when they swell out on the sides of them. You will see it’s an accident waiting to happen,” said Davis.

Downed power lines caused widespread outages throughout the region. In a statement, Patrick Stella with National Grid said a few thousand customers were in the dark.

“We have additional contractors and staff on duty to respond to outages that have been caused by this winter weather,” he said. “Broken branches and trees coming down on our lines have caused scattered outages across the greater Capital Region, especially where snow totals have been higher.”