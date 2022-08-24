One of the four new electric buses being added to So. Burlington School District’s fleet.

South Burlington, VT- The South Burlington School district has added four new electric school buses to their fleet.

School district communications director Corey Burdick said, “We are excited to be able to offer our students the opportunity to ride on emissions-free transportation for the first time in our District’s history.”

The project was made possible by a grant through the Department of Environmental Conservation with funds from Vermont’s Volkswagen Mitigation Trust Funds, which comes from the settlement over VW’s violation of the Clean Air Act back in 2016. Green Mountain Power also helped fund the project in order to utilize the innovative vehicle to grid bus chargers.

The chargers can also be used to provide stored energy to the grid during energy usage peaks, which further cuts down emissions and costs for Green Mountain Power customers across Vermont.

The vehicle-to-grid chargers will provide energy during usage peaks, such as heat waves. (Credit: Kriston Carlson, GMP)

In a statement on the new buses, Environmental Conservation Commissioner John Beling said, “The electric school buses deployed in South Burlington will reduce the risk of exposure to harmful diesel emissions for the students, bus drivers, schools, and communities they serve.”