South Burlington, VT- The South Burlington School Board has chosen Tim Warren to fill a seat once held by Bryan Companion, who resigned in September.

Warren was one three candidates interviewed for the seat at the board’s November 1 meeting.

At the meeting, Warren told the school board that he has lived in South Burlington for 25 years. He works as a Lead Instructional Designer at GE Healthcare and has worked there since 2006. Warren is a regular attendee of school board meetings.

During his interview with the school board, Warren said his goal is to fill the vacancy with as much proficiency as he can and he’s willing to devote the time and energy that is required until the position is up for election again in March.

Warren admitted he’s not very experienced with school budget negotiations, but said he thinks transparency is key. Warren said, “The key thing in working with the community on the budget is helping the community understand the complexity of the budget, and how funding actually works. I think that was a very eye-opening experience for me the last time the budget was discussed.”

School Board Chair Kate Bailey said that Warren, “understands the issues, strengths, and challenges we face– holding us accountable along the way. He brings a collaborative approach to the work and strong communication skills.”