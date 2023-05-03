Our Wednesday forecast will be one of the wetter ones to detail for you during this stretch of soggy weather. Widespread showers are overspreading the North Country and Upper Valley this morning with temps in the 40s alongside light south winds and patchy fog.

Our afternoon will feature way more clouds than sun, scattered showers/downpours, and highs in the middle to upper 50s. The showers will continue to pinwheel through during the evening commute, so make sure to take it easy on those wet roadways. Otherwise, it’s a return to patchy fog and drizzle by the overnight.

A few more spot showers and mostly cloudy skies will be commonplace for Thursday. Highs will achieve the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Additional rainfall totals through late week will average 0.25″ to 0.5″ with no real concerns about additional flooding.