A stationary front will set up shop across southern New England today resulting in periodic showers across southern Vermont and the Upper Valley. Some of that wet weather is scooting through southern Vermont this morning with mostly cloudy skies and drier conditions farther north. Accompanying the varying conditions are temperatures in the 30s/40s.

Highs will achieve the middle to upper 40s this afternoon on what will be a dreary, cloudy, and at times in southern Vermont, damp day of weather. Nevertheless, a peek or two of sunshine cannot be ruled out closer to the international border.

Clouds will continue to thicken through Wednesday as a new system arrives with primarily rain in the Champlain Valley and right down the Route 7 corridor. Rainfall totals will average an 1″ or so.

Meanwhile, it’s an icing event elsewhere. A moderate to heavy glaze of ice will be possible in far northwest New York, across the spine of the Greens, and into the Northeast Kingdom. Travel will be very dicey through midweek so make sure to drive safe.