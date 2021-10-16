Some call Burlington’s encampment on Sears Lane “sanctuary”

People living on Sears Lane in Burlington have only four days until they’ll be ordered to leave. But the area is a place many call home.

Following serious criminal activity and threats towards first responders, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger directed the Burlington Police Department to issue trespass notices to those living on the city-owned land.

The encampment is made up of tents, tarps, and trailers. One man, who lives on the property in his car, says the space is home to more than 20 people.

“This was sanctuary for a lot of people,” said Barreda.

On October 19, those at the encampment must collect their belongings and find a new place to live. Chris Flanagan who lives near the property says Burlington Police will be on premises Tuesday ensuring the place is cleaned up and the people comply with the city’s demands.

In a statement from the Burlington Mayor’s Office, the place violates the city’s encampment policy.

“Unfortunately, it’s a familiar feeling and part of the reason why people came here,” said Barreda, who lived in Peru briefly before moving to Vermont. “I came here when I was four, as a refugee. From families members who were being executed, and the threat of that, so sanctuaries are pretty important.”

Mayor Miro Weinberger says he allowed people to use the space on Sears Lane in an effort to address the city’s housing needs and protect Vermonters during the pandemic, but he’s calling recent behavior, including an incident where a camper pointed an assault-style airsoft gun at Burlington Fire personnel, “unacceptable” and telling people their time is up.

“It’s a bit drastic. You know, without having any fallback that are in here and no place for them to go. There’s a lot of people in here who just don’t know where to go now,” said former encampment resident Harley Barry.

A few years ago, Barry lived in a tent on Sears Lane. Recently, he was called back to protect surrounding businesses due to theft and criminal activity in the area. He says he supports the city’s decision to remove those living on the property.

“A lot of cars have been getting broken into, burglaries, crime and all that towards my friends and family’s business. I have no problem with anybody there, I just don’t like criminal element anywhere,” said Harley.

Barreda says he felt supported by his neighbors in the encampment.

“I’ve seen a lot of support here and it has had an impact on a lot of people in a very positive way,” said Barreda.