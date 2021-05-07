Some colleges require students to be vaccinated ahead of fall semester

In the next few weeks, final exams will be over and most students will head home for the summer. In order to return to campus for the fall though, some schools are requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Champlain college in Burlington will be one of them. In a tweet Thursday, school leaders said:

“It is our intention to require that all students returning to campus in fall 2021 be fully vaccinated once the vaccines have received full FDA approvals. We will work with students who have qualifying exemptions, including for medical or religious reasons.”

Right up the road at UVM, the idea is still under advisement. Spokesperson Enrique Corredera said as of Friday, “We have not made a determination yet. In the meantime, we continue to encourage all students to get vaccinated.”

Vaccine clinics on college campuses have been a big push to start the summer off safe. Human services Secretary Mike Smith says we can expect data from these sites next week.

“Just so we know how those university clinics are going,” Sec. Smith said. “I do know the UVM clinic was very well attended.”

Education outlet, The Higher Chronicle is tracking institutions nationwide requiring students to get vaccinated. So far, it’s identified nearly 250 colleges and universities. In our region, Bennington College and Saint Michael’s College are on the list in Vermont. In New Hampshire, Dartmouth College students will also need to have their vaccine card filled in.