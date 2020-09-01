Some nursing home employees excluded from state’s $28 million hazard pay program

A cry for help from some nursing home employees across Vermont as they haven’t been included in receiving hazard pay.

These front-line workers have been told they’re not eligible but they say they’re risking their lives day in and day out.

At the same time, others at their company are receiving these funds.

“Awful. it’s just not fair,” said Debbie Castaneda, dietary cook and aid of 31 years.

She says she hasn’t missed a day of work during the pandemic. Yet, she over 25 employees like her are not included in the state’s 28 million dollar front-line employees hazard pay program.

“If we weren’t there to give them meals…if laundry weren’t there to give them laundry…who would they get it from,” said Castaneda.

Castaneda explained the program excludes housekeeping and dietary employees at their nursing home, which they requested not be identified.

Head morning cook Carrie Brown said they were told their job description did not meet the criteria to apply for the grant, but Brown says otherwise.

“Yes we do. we’re there, we’re feeding residents, we’re a part of the building. we’ve been apart of the building,” said Brown.

Brown has been a part of the building for 19 years. She and Casteneda have tried talking to their boss, contractor – even making phone calls to governor Phil Scott and Bernie Sanders, but they’re still without answers.

“There’s no organization that can apply on their behalf…remember an employer needs to apply,” said Mike Smith, Secretary of the Agency of Human Services.

But Secretary Smith says he and the legislator may be able to expand the grant.

“There are areas we’re going to be looking at with the legislator…whether we expand it or not we’ll just see as we look at the various aspects of this program,” said Secretary Smith.

But Castaneda and Brown are standing up, not only for themselves but for the nursing home workers across the state.

“Help! Help. Somebody care…somebody help,” said Castaneda.