Some outdoor activities can resume in Vermont

Governor Phil Scott announced that small gatherings of ten or less will be allowed and Vermonters can finally start to enjoy the outdoors again. You can go explore a park, go hiking on a new trail, or even play a game of golf because courses will be opening.

Governor Phil Scott says, “These small gatherings will give Vermonters a chance to safely reunite if we do so carefully. This means mainly outdoor activities because it is easier to physically distance when there is more space.”

Even though golf courses can reopen, there are going to be a lot of changes. Cory from the Links at Lang Farm in Essex Junction, says they are keeping their clubhouse closed. They are also asking that golfers walk unless they need to use a golf cart. Also, if you are using a golf cart, you can only ride with someone who lives with you. If you are going to go to a driving range there might be less space than what you are used to because every other station has to be blocked off to maintain social distancing.

Cory Briney, Head Golf Professional says, “We are going to be using the park play and go home approach. So we are asking that you don’t show up until ten to fifteen minutes before your tee time and then head straight to the first tee.”

The golf course also isn’t allowing anyone to touch the flagstick when getting their ball.

“We have a new easy ball retriever mechanism that you use your putter head to lift it up and it will push your ball out of the hole”, says Briney.

Golf courses aren’t the only thing that can reopen. According to Governor Scott all businesses and non-profits that support outdoor recreation and outdoor fitness activities, that require low or no direct physical contact, may begin operations.

Julie Moore, the Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources says, “Organizations that support or offer outdoor recreation and fitness activities that require low or no direct contact may return to operations. These include things like skate parks, ball fields, trail networks.”

Safety will still be the number one priority as things reopen. Vermonters who decide to participate in outdoor activities are not allowed to congregate before or after activities. Also, any rental equipment that is being offered must be thoroughly disinfected between users. With these restrictions, small openings will still start to boost people’s morale.

Cory Briney says, “We are excited to have everyone here and get outdoors, get some walking in, see a golf ball fly around and just get some relief from this craziness”

Governor Scott also said that right now is the perfect time to be a tourist in your own state and discover a new park or trail that you have never been to before. He doesn’t want the most popular attractions to become overcrowded. This is also a good time to pick up a new hobby, like fishing or hiking. For a full list of the Governor’s new orders, click here.