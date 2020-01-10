South Burlington finalizing plans for new middle and high school buildings

After years of renovation talks, the South Burlington School board says its finalizing plans for new middle and high school buildings.

“The new schools will support the way we are educating our kids today better,” said school board chair, Bridget Burkhardt. “The buildings are designed to have more natural light, more community space with passive supervision to encourage interaction, and provide more space for community engagement”

In September, the board voted to move forward with construction of the new buildings, which will be built on the eastern side of the Dorset Street property. School officials say the new spaces will be energy efficient, safer, and address overcrowding concerns within both of the schools.

“Our middle and high school design is unfortunately conducive to isolation and division,” said high school principal Patrick Burke.

Burke said students and teachers currently have to travel outdoors between the two buildings to access some programs. He also said athletic facilities would see major upgrades, including an indoor track. Construction is expected to take 3.5 years, which would put students in the new buildings by 2024.

“Students would stay right where they are today until the building is ready,” said superintendent David Young. “These buildings would be taken down, a lot of material repurposed and recycled.”

The $209.6 million project would be funded through property taxes. For South Burlington residents, that means an increase for tax payers. The board estimates a household with an income of $70,000, property taxes would go up $438 per year for the next 32 years.

Next Wednesday, the school board will vote on a bond option to present to the residents of South Burlington, who will then vote on town meeting day, March 3rd.