South Burlington firefighter injured in hotel fire

News
Posted: / Updated:

A firefighter is recovering today after a ceiling collapsed during a South Burlington hotel fire.

Crews arrived at the Travelodge on Shelburne Road and discovered heavy smoke from a third floor apartment kitchen.

The fire was put out within an hour , and no tenants of Travelodge were injured.

The injured firefighter has been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Damage to the hotel is estimated to be about $400,000.

After investigation the Fire Marshal’s office say the fire was accidental, and was because cooking material were left on the stove.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog