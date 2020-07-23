South Burlington firefighter injured in hotel fire

A firefighter is recovering today after a ceiling collapsed during a South Burlington hotel fire.

Crews arrived at the Travelodge on Shelburne Road and discovered heavy smoke from a third floor apartment kitchen.

The fire was put out within an hour , and no tenants of Travelodge were injured.

The injured firefighter has been released from the hospital with minor injuries.

Damage to the hotel is estimated to be about $400,000.

After investigation the Fire Marshal’s office say the fire was accidental, and was because cooking material were left on the stove.