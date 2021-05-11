South Burlington High School offers free feminine products to all students

Due to COVID-19, students say there is new difficulty in accessing feminine products at school. That’s because they say there’s a stigma around going to the nurse’s office during a pandemic.

“Is it because you have covid symptoms? Are you going to get sent home if you have a headache?” said senior class president Mollie Allen. “I think women and anyone who has a period has figured out the struggle this year that if you don’t have your menstrual products, it’s like ‘what do you do’?”

Allen says she took the issue to school administrators and credits sophomore class council members for sparking the idea. They’re also pushing to get small garbage cans in each individual bathroom stall.

After months of work, the first of 14 dispensers was installed in the school last week. In the coming months, they’ll be in every bathroom and locker room throughout the high school. The district was able to tap into school funds to foot the bill.

Students say seeing their idea come to fruition sends a message that they can be seen heard and make change in their school community.

“When you work with each other and you work with each others’ strengths and skills, you can really get things done in our community,” Allen said.

“Our student body is really progressive and in-tune to the issues that are out there,” said Philip Galiga.

Galiga is the student council advisor and says getting a bill passed through student government is no easy task. He applauds students for their determination in making this a success.

“Students sometimes get the short end of the stick, he said. “They should have more say so in their education and policies that are affecting them.”