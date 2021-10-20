South Burlington likely to soon face “urgent enrollment situation” at its elementary schools

South Burlington’s three elementary schools may soon have to face what Wednesday night’s school board meeting agenda described as an “urgent enrollment situation”. They may soon have higher class sizes than they have space for.

Superintendent David Young said he wanted to include this subject in the meeting in an effort to initiate community discussion. He noted that Chamberlin School has more available space than either Marcotte Central School or Orchard School has. However, according to data from a South Carolina-based research firm, the classes of younger students coming into all three are larger than the older classes going out.

“Orchard, which saw a lot of the building growth particularly in the last decade — now it’s shifting to Central and Chamberlin — again, small cohorts going out early in the decade,” Dr. Jerome McKibben of McKibben Demographic Research said.

Young plans on talking about this at length with community members next Monday at 6:00 p.m. in a question-and-answer session.

On Wednesday night, the school board members received a report from an outside consultant about what the meeting agenda only described as a “racial incident at the South Burlington High School”. The document did not specify which incident that was, nor did Young or any of the board members. However, the well-publicized incident during a varsity volleyball match at the high school in which a slur was directed at the Burlington girls’ team took place two weeks ago.

“We did not get this report until we were already in executive session, and executive session did not cover this report, so I don’t think we’re prepared to report on it tonight,” school board chair Bridget Burkhardt said. “This report was also done by a third party that was managed by our legal counsel.”

The outside report will be back on the agenda at the board’s next meeting on November 3. The possibility of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for school staff is another likely subject of conversation for that night.

“Other surrounding districts have — as David (Young) has said — have already kind of made some mistakes,” Burkhardt said. “We can kind of learn from those and perhaps put something in that is better than what they’re doing. But I think that this is something that we should probably continue talking about at a future board meeting. Obviously, we’re not prepared to take any kind of action on it tonight.”

Last week, the central office began packing up for its move to the former South Burlington City Hall, which is directly across the street from the high school. Once the move is complete, all of the school district’s various departments will be together under the same roof for the first time.