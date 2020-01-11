South Burlington murder case to be featured on nationwide crime show

The 2018 murder case of a South Burlington woman will be featured on the season premiere of “In Pursuit with John Walsh”, a crime show on investigation discovery dedicated to tracking down fugitives on the run.

Leroy Headley is accused of shooting his longtime partner, Annette Lumumba, to death in May of 2018 in her South Burlington home. He has not been located or apprehended since.

A television crew came to Vermont in early fall to film, speaking with police, Annette’s familym and learning the progress of the case.

“Every time we talk about the case, it’s a reminder that he’s out there somewhere,” said Sargent Chris Bataille of the South Burlington Police Department.

Sgt. Bataille was one of the first on scene the night of May 3rd 2018 and has been leading the investigation since. Featured in the show, he says it tells the story of who Annette Lumumba was and the devastation her family still faces today.

Headley was added to the U.S. Marshals “15 Most Wanted Fugitives” list in November. In addition to the 2nd degree murder charge, Headley also faces child sexual assault charges. Still, police say there have been few leads in the case.

“When you get to that point, you have to ask the public for help,” Bataille said. “That’s where we’re at, this is us asking the whole nation for help in finding this suspected, dangerous individual.”

Bataille said he hopes the nationwide exposure will lead to someone recognizing Headley, regardless of where he may be and contacting law enforcement.

“I really hope this television program is successful in bringing us the lead that puts him in custody,” he said.

The episode featuring Annette Lumumba’s story will air on Wednesday, January 15th on Investigation Discovery.