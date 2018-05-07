South Burlington Police expand search for Leroy Headley

South Burlington Police say they have widened their search for 36-year-old Leroy Headley.



Headley is facing a second degree murder charge for fatally shooting his girlfriend 33-year-old Anette Lumumba on May 3.



Police say Headley has a large family based in the Cape Cod area so they will be increasing search efforts in Southern New England.



Police are also exploring the possibility Headley may have taken his own life.

According to police Headley was facing sexual assault charges also, and it isn’t uncommon for individuals to commit suicide if they see no way out of their situation.



South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple told us, “If Mr. Headley is watching this, it’s a matter of time. It’s a matter of time and I think it’s almost never that someone goes unfound.” Chief Whipple went on to say “We will find you eventually and frankly, the sooner the better, for everyone’s sake, certainly for Anette’s family to be able to start to have some sort of closure to this real horror they’ve been experiencing.”

Police also said Headley went to an ATM before the alleged killing.



They say he took out 5-thousand dollars.



If you do see Headley, he says to call 911 and let the police handle it.