South Burlington police identify homicide victim; arrest warrant issued for suspect

Police have released the name of the woman who they say was found dead from a gunshot wound at her home in South Burlington.



Police say when they arrived at a home located at 10 Southview Drive Thursday evening—they found Anako “Anette” Lumumba, 33, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

“The South Burlington Police Department expresses our deepest condolences to Ms. Lumumba’s family,” South Burlington police said in a press release Friday afternoon.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for her boyfriend, Leroy Headley, in connection with the shooting.



He is facing a second-degree murder charge.



On Friday morning, South Burlington Police Chief Trevor Whipple said law enforcement is actively searching for Headley.

Whipple said investigators are following-up on leads and using all available resources to locate him.

The South Burlington Police Department said it got a call just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday from police in Falmouth, Mass., about a possible shooting.

According to court records, Headley’s brother walked into the Falmouth PD and said he received a call from Headley saying he shot his girlfriend in the head.

Police say they later found Lumumba dead at her home on Southview Drive.

In court records obtained by Local 22 & Local 44 News, investigators detailed a 911 call between a dispatcher and a man, who they believe is Headley.



911 Operator: “Vermont 911, where is your emergency?”

Male caller: “uhh, yes, 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington, I just shot my girlfriend.”

911 Operator: “I’m sorry, what?”

Male caller: “I just shoot my girlfriend.”

911 Operator: “You just sh….”

Male caller: “Yes, I’m at 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington. My name is Leroy Headley, I…I shoot my girlfriend, I love her so much…(unintelligible)…”

911 Operator: Leroy, where, where did this happen?

Male caller: 10 Southview Drive, South Burlington.”

911 Operator: What’s the address?”

Male caller: 10 Southview Drive in South Burlington. I shoot my girlfriend. I think she die.”

911 Operator: Ok, 10 Southview Drive, how, sir, how long ago?”

Court records show the 911 call was mapped via GPS to the area of Moretown at around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, which is when police say the call ended.

Police say Headley may be driving a 2017 blue Nissan Pathfinder bearing Vermont registration HBR 281.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous and ask the community to exercise normal daily caution and to call 911 immediately if Mr Headley or his vehicle is located,” police said in a statement.