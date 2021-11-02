South Burlington police search for man accused of shooting at University Mall

South Burlington police are searching for a 29-year-old Winooski man who officers say shot at another man in the parking lot of University Mall on Monday.

Police allege Hieheem “Kieemi” Kirkland targeted the alleged victim over a relationship with a woman. He is being sought on charges for attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

Police say they are also looking to question 25-year-old Devan Carey of Winooski, who they describe as “female associate” who may be with Kirkland.

Police say the alleged shooting occurred just before 1 p.m. Monday on in a parking lot located on the northwest side of the mall.

Anyone with information which pertains to this incident or the whereabouts of Kirkland and Carey are urged to contact the South Burlington Police at (802) 846-4111 Ext. 0 or via e-mail at kgrealis@southburlingtonpolice.org.