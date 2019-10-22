Vote on South Burlington rec center put on hold as city focuses on schools

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. – A proposed indoor recreation center that has been discussed for over a decade will not see a vote on next year’s Town Meeting Day.

Instead, city officials are inviting voters to turn their attention to another major project – new middle and high schools.

The South Burlington School Board approved building a new school in June, and last week, a public meeting was held detailing the current state of the project. City Manager Kevin Dorn said it was important to clear the March ballot for a potential vote on the school.

“Rather than confuse voters and the public about projects, our project has gone into the design component and the high school and middle school are currently under discussion at public forums,” Dorn said.

Last Town Meeting Day, voters struck down a tax increase that would’ve helped pay for the recreation center, which would be located next to Cairns Arena. City officials decided to move forward with plans, and it appears the same is true for this setback.

A survey in August helped form an outline of what residents would want out of the facility, and a consultant updated the city council on Monday as they work through preliminary designs.

“Time for the recreation center will come, but right now the focus is on the school,” Dorn said. “Rightfully so, it’s a big project and an important project.”

A presentation on the recreation center’s design is scheduled for November, and more information on the middle and high school project will likely be revealed at the school board’s next meeting on November 6.