South Burlington residents start campaign against proposed school bond

SOUTH BURLINGTON,VT- In March, South Burlington residents will vote on a proposed school bond that will cost $209.6 million. The school bond would build a new high school, middle school, and a new physical education and athletic center.

Some South Burlington residents are saying the cost is too much. So, they started a “Vote No” campaign with a Facebook group, a website, and yard signs. South Burlington Resident John Stern started a fund on Facebook to raise money for the campaign.

The campaign is an awareness campaign to encourage South Burlington residents to vote no on town meeting day.

Stern said they raised enough money to reach the limit for PAC laws in Vermont. The campaign has a formal committee set up to use any money raised for campaign efforts.

“There is a coordinated campaign part of the school board and we thought it would be good as well to come out with a campaign that was from our perspective,” said Stern.

According to the school board, the number that will be on the ballot is the projected budget. The “Vote No” campaign is concerned about additional costs and impacts including interest. Those will not appear on the ballot.

“It’s being listed as $209 million dollars when in fact the total cost between the construction the soft cost and the interest cost is approximately $345,600,000 dollars. The group does not believe that the community is being provided the opportunity to vote in an intelligent fashion,” said Stern.

School Board Member Bridget Burkhardt said the board has let the public know about additional costs.

“We have made people aware that interest is part of the discussion. We can’t put that on the ballot because we don’t know what that will entail,” said Burkhardt.

Burkhardt explained the tax impact numbers they have predicted are based on both the principal and the interest put together and depend on specific homeowner situations. For more information on the schools property tax formula click here.

Stern and the “Vote No” group believe it’s too much of a burden on the community.

“We think at least another year if not two spent looking at better financial options. Maybe some changes in the way the school could get financed like impact fees or federal financing,” said Stern.

The School board feels this is the best option for the community to set the stage for 60-70 years down the road. Burkhardt said they looked at many options and found the re-building of schools to be the best option for the district.

The “Vote No” group feels as though they need more time and discussion for an option that works for the majority of South Burlington Citizens.