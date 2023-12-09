South Burlington, Vt – Last week, the South Burlington school district held it’s second of three board meetings about whether to adopt a new policy for transgender and non-binary students.

Monica Deroscher, the districts director of diversity, equity, inclusion, anti-racism, and social emotional learning, wrote the draft.

“I feel really grateful for the many school districts that have adopted transgender policies before I came to South Burlington,” says Deroscher.

Using the 2017 Vermont Agency of Education guidelines around how to support transgender students as a model, Deroscher says she consulted both student and faculty groups.

“One student who was really excited, he had moved out of a state with some homophobic laws in place and so I think in today’s political climate, this policy protects our students,” says Deroscher.

The policy would ensure students access to locker rooms that align with their gender identity, the use of their preferred name on all school records, inclusive curriculum content, and training for staff around the new policy, among other things.

“Having policies with really strategic monitoring and accountability practices on the other side gives folks hope and gives them tangible evidence that things are really changing,” says Deroscher.

Last week’s meeting was all about discussion. A final decision will be made after the third meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, December 20th.