Springfield, VT- A Barre man has been charged with attempting to escape Southern State Correctional Facility a week ago.

Officials at the Springfield prison said 33-year-old Dustin L. Deberville managed to climb a fence and slip under the razor wire before he was caught by corrections staff.

Vermont State Police said Deberville was equipped with a few supplies and had planned the escape himself. Deberville still had two fences to climb before he was off prison grounds.

Police say Deberville has been transferred to Northwest State Correctional Facility. He is three years into a 7-15 year sentence for felony counts of aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and first-degree aggravated assault.

He’ll appear in court in White River Junction to answer for the charge of attempted escape on Sept. 27.

Attempted escape in Vermont carries a punishment of imprisonment for not more than 10 years.