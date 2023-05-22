On Tuesday a months-long investigation into two of Franklin County’s top law enforcement officers is set to begin.

House Speaker Jill Krowinski announced the seven members of the special committee on impeachment last week, and they will start to iron out how they will proceed with the information in the unique cases of Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore and State’s Attorney John Lavoie.

“We have an obligation to do this,” said committee chair Martin Lalonde, D-South Burlington.

The committee’s meeting on Tuesday signals the first step in the impeachment process for Grismore and Lavoie, who continue to contend that they are the right men for their jobs.

“There is more to be heard,” Grismore said.

Grismore appeared to have kicked a detainee last summer while serving as captain, while Lavoie is accused of using derogatory references towards coworkers and their family members on dozens of occasions.

The first steps to justice will be focusing on the rules of the committee’s work.

“We’ll talk about the subpoenaing process, how and when executive session would be triggered, confidentiality of documents and how we will proceed with testimony,” Lalonde said.

In an interview last week, Grismore questioned the fairness of the committee. He said two members, who represent Franklin County, asked him to drop out of the race before he was elected. Those two were House Government Operations Chair Mike McCarthy, D-St. Albans, and Rep. Carolyn Branagan, R-Georgia.

“I’ve been treated guilty largely and by the politicians of this county,” Grismore said.

Krowinski said due process is the goal, and the committee will be getting plenty of outside help.

“This committee has to go through a very thorough process,” she said. “They’re going to be hearing from witnesses, they’re going to be setting up rules and procedures, and even bringing in their own special investigator.”

Hearings are set to begin this summer, and both Krowinski and the man at the helm of the committee, House Judiciary Chair Martin Lalonde, is determined to reach one goal through the process no matter the outcome.

“Maintaining the public trust of the residents of franklin county in their elected officials,” Lalonde said.

The next step for the committee would be a resolution either recommending for or against the House to vote for impeachment. Much like a veto override, they would need a two-thirds vote to push the discussion to the Senate.

The Senate will have the ultimate decision-making power on the matter.

Krowinski also said next legislative session, the house plans to bring a constitutional amendment to the table, allowing punishment for sheriffs and state’s attorneys to be a much easier and varying process.