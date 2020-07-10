Special Olympics Vermont gears up for two major virtual events

The Special Olympics works year round to foster acceptance and inclusion of people with intellectual disabilities through sports. Like many things, The Special Olympics has been impacted by the pandemic.

All in-person events have been canceled this year for Special Olympics Vermont. Luckily, Special Olympics Vermont has been working hard to bring those events to athletes and supporters through virtual platforms. This weekend, July10-12 Special Olympics Vermont will be having two major virtual events.

SOVT Summerfest will kick off Friday night and go into Saturday night. Summerfest is a virtual celebration of fitness, friendship, and fun. Director of Communications said athletes have been participating in at-home training for the past six weeks to improve sports and fitness skills. Summerfest will start on Friday night and have multiple virtual events throughout the day on Saturday.

Another major event the Special Olympics is holding over the weekend is their annual Gold Marathon. Typically, SOVT has an in person golf fundraiser that helps raise money for the organization. This year it will look different.

Instead of having the tournament at one place with many people, people are encouraged to golf at a golf course of your choice on July 10th. SOVT is asking those participating to collect pledges and donations, and to play 100 holes of golf! This event is very important to the special olympics as it is one of their big fundraising events.

To find out more and support Special Olympics Vermont’s Golf Tournament, click here.