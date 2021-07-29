Spinal cord survivor on 20th Travis Roy Foundation Whiffle Ball Tournament: “I wouldn’t miss it for the world!”

A longtime tradition returns to Essex, Vermont this summer. That is, the annual Travis Roy Foundation (TRF) Whiffle Ball Tournament.

“The camaraderie that goes on here is very, very unique. And has Travis said, there’s just magic here in what used to be a cow field,” said Travis Roy’s Father, Lee Roy.

Lee’s son, Travis, will forever be remembered for his strength, kindness, and philanthropy. In 1995, while playing hockey for Boston University, Travis suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. Shortly after the accident, he dedicated his life to improving the lives of other spinal cord survivors. Travis passed away in October 2020 at the age of 45.

Lee says the Whiffle Ball Tournament, which began in 2001, grew to be the Foundation’s largest fundraisers.

“I wouldn’t miss it for the world,” said Brian Irish.

Irish, also a spinal cord survivor, has not missed a game since 2009. A decade before Travis’ incident, he got in a car accident, leaving him a quadriplegic. Irish ran his candle business for 26 years.

“I was told I couldn’t go downstairs to make them anymore, so when I heard about the Travis Roy Foundation, I decided to donate all my candles to them to raise money. They came in and talked to me and said, ‘Is there anything we can do for you,'” said Irish.

Due to pressure sores, Irish couldn’t use his stair chair. Quickly, the Travis Roy Foundation gave him a grant to improve his situation. They donated nearly $13,000 to get him a new platform lift so Irish could go downstairs while staying in his wheelchair.

“One less obstacle to conquer,” said Irish.

He plans to attend the tournament in August and not only celebrate its 20th anniversary, but the final year of TRF sponsoring the games.

“Travis’ wishes were to shut the foundation down as it has been (around) for the past 25 years…so we’re following his wishes,” said Lee.

In its 19-year history, the games have raised nearly $6.4 million. This year, they hope to raise $1 million.

“You have to see it to truly understand what goes on out here. It’s so special,” said Lee.

For three days, 320 players will play on three fields: Little Fenway, Little Wrigley, and the Field of Dreams. The foundation decided to expand the property into three parks to accommodate tournament size. Teams will play three times until a champion is announced at the end.

The tournament starts Friday, Aug. 13 and ends Aug. 15. Click here for more details and fundraising progress.