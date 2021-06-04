Splashing into the summer! Myers Memorial pool opens this weekend in Winooski

This weekend Winooski residents will be able to cool down in the city’s new pool. Myers Memorial Pool opens on Sunday, June 6th. The pool has been closed since 2016 for a complete renovation. The plan was to reopen it in 2020, but the pandemic changed those plans.

Jenny Hill, Recreation Program Manager for Winooski, says, “It was super disappointing last year when we weren’t able to open because of the pandemic. Inevitably, it delayed certain things and it just was not safe.”

Winooski residents have waited about four years for the pool to be open and now they can finally enjoy the water. Alyson Sprinkel, a community member of Winooski says, “I anticipate that we will be here together swimming laps a lot as a family while our daughter is in the other pool playing with her friends.”

Allyson started swimming laps with her husband before Covid-19, but when the pandemic hit, they had to stop. Now that the Winooski Pool is ready to open, she is looking forward to getting back in to that routine. She says, “To have something just in the backyard where you can just walk down the street and have it be here is going to be great. We are going to be swimming so much more.”

The facility includes six lap lanes, a zero entry program pool, spray features and a sixteen-foot waterslide.

