Burlington, VT – The release of 2023’s Spotify Wrapped put Vermont’s Queen City in the national spotlight. More than three million listeners found out that Burlington is their “Sound Town.”

Wrapped is the much-anticipated annual report by Spotify to its users, revealing the top artists they listened to in the past year. This year, Spotify added Sound Town as a feature connecting listeners to a city with similar music taste.

Spotify has more than 515 million listeners as of quarter three. About 0.6%, or around 3.09 million people, had a similar music taste as those in Burlington.

So it begs the question, do the locals of Queen City share the same love for the music scene as those on the music streaming platform?

Mike Wierbicki, the Manager of Pure Pop Records, says “the top sellers are Noah Kahan, Boygenius, Lucy Dockets, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julia Baker.”

Locals believe the music culture in Burlington stems from its college students. John Flanagan, the Communications Director for Burlington City Arts, said, “It is so eclectic. We are a college town that draws interests from all over the place and forms one beautiful, diverse playlist.”

University of Vermont Sophomore, Alexandra Lish, seemed to agree. She said, “There’s a very large music scene here, especially with college bands, and local bands, and local venues and everyone here’s really immersed in the music scene, so it makes sense.”

College students talked about their Sound Towns. Lish said she got Ithaca, New York. UVM Junior, Brittany Russo, said her town was Bozeman, Arizona.

And those top records Mike Wierbicki mentioned, did not seem to apply to these college kids. Lish said she does not listen to Noah Kahan, but thinks he makes good music. She did say she loves Boygenius and was quite surprised she did not get Burlington. Russo also does not listen to Noah Kahan.

Austin Windley, a UVM Sophomore, said he does not listen to Phoebe Bridgers. While no one with a Burlington Spotify appeared, people were happy to see it making headway. Lish said, “It is funny because a lot of my friends back home in California got Burlington and they would post on their story like not knowing where it was, and I would respond and be like oh that’s so cool like that’s where I’m from and they’re like that’s where you went to school and I’m like yeah.”

And Wierbicki said, “It’s a melting pot of cultures and the queer scene is in there and it’s really good.” So again, no luck when it came to finding a Burlingtonian who got placed in Burlington, but one thing’s clear, the Green Mountain State is known for much more than stick season alone when it comes to music.