Good Thursday morning, friends! It’s a mild, muggy, and partly cloudy start to our day. There’s also some dense fog to battle through for the morning drive so be sure to take it easy. Otherwise, temperatures are in the 60s to low 70s.

This afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the low 80s, and the slight chance for a passing shower or storm. The slight shower and storm chances will be feeding off a combination of breezy south winds and high humidity. Overnight, isolated showers remain as a larger, more potent cold front approaches.

There’s a marginal risk for a severe storm or two south and east of the Champlain Valley by Friday afternoon. However, the showers, downpours, and storms will begin well before the afternoon. It will be a messy, wet, and tricky morning drive with scattered downpours and storms. The hazards to consider with any one storm include torrential downpours, gusty winds, and small hail.

Periodic showers will continue overnight Friday into Saturday afternoon. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy over the next 48 hours as we add up anywhere between 0.5″ to 1″+ of rain through the first half of the weekend.