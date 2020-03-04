Spread the Word Day promotes inclusion for people with disabilities

ST. ALBANS, VT -Spread the Word Day is a national campaign effort by the Special Olympics, Best Buddies, and other supporters to take a pledge of inclusion and acceptance of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Spread The Word’s website states, “We think the world would be better if everyone were included. Around the world, exclusion and discrimination continue to divide people with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities. We are changing that with grassroots action for inclusion. That’s Spread the Word.”

Colin White is a Special Olympics athlete and a student at Bellows Free Academy. On Wednesday, he joined his classmates to take part in his schools initiative for National Spread the Word Day. The campaign effort advocates for inclusion by encouraging people to stop using the R-word and other hateful words.

“It offends people even if it’s not intended to be hurtful. It hurts a lot of people’s feelings. It hurts my feelings,” said White

White and others with disabilities say the r- word can be hurtful and demeaning.

Ian carpenter Special Olympics unified athlete of the year. He is also a student at Bellows Free Academy. He said, “if someone said the r-word to me I would feel not happy.”

The campaign engages schools, organizations and communities to take the pledge.

Students and staff at Bellows Free Academy go all out in spreading awareness on Spread the Word Day.

“Let’s break down some barriers and get everybody involved, just because you have an intellectual disability doesn’t mean you can’t play basketball or be in the musical or participate in any school activity,” said Special Education teacher Kasia Bilodeau.

On March 4th, Students walking by the busiest area of Bellows Free Academy had the opportunity to stop by and take the pledge by signing a giant poster, buying shirts, or taking some merchandise.

Bilodeau said she encourages students to use words like silly. “If someone was acting silly, you’d say you’re so silly, not you’re the R-word,” said Bilodeau.

Bellows Free Academy believes the campaign spreads awareness and brings people of all backgrounds together to make the world a better place.

“If we bring awareness then people aren’t so fearful to open their doors to anybody. We all have something to give and we all have something to learn and I’ve learned more from my students than I could ever teach them,” said Bilodeau.

Click here to take the pledge!