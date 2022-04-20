Springfield, VT — Around 10:37 am on Wednesday, a male had reportedly fired multiple gunshots in the area of 107 Park Street and ran away in the direction of Springfield Plaza. The suspect is described to be a heavy-set white male and was wearing a black hoodie with a grey vest at the time.

An immediate search of the area was executed by law enforcement, but the suspect could not be found. Multiple agencies have responded to the scene to assist the Springfield Police Department. The incident is still under investigation and the suspect is still at large. No one was injured during the incident and there is no specific threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.