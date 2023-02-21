An area of low pressure is flying out to sea across southern New England this morning. There are a few clouds associated with it, but overall it’s a partly to mostly cloudy morning with wind chill values in the single digits and teens. Make sure you’re bundling up!

The second half of our Tuesday will remain dry until the late afternoon. A cold front will swing through with rain and snow squalls beginning in northern New York just before the evening commute home. The line of squally weather will hit the Champlain Valley during the heart of the evening drive before finally passing into the NEK and Upper Valley after sunset. This round of snowfall will average a dusting to 2″ especially outside of the Champlain Valley.

Wednesday, all eyes are on an incoming winter storm. Winter storm watches will take effect late Wednesday and will expire Thursday evening. Locations highlighted in blue have the best chance to receive up to 7″+ of snow from this evening with the heaviest arriving late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Lighter snow and a wintry mix will linger for Thursday afternoon with just leftover snow showers/flurries for Friday.