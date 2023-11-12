St. Albans, Vt – At the Collins Perely sports center, BFA St. Albans’ biggest fan is memorialized on the ice.

Glen Healds was well known throughout the St. Albans community for his athletic enthusiasm, especially for hockey.

“Hockey and Glen went together,” says Judy Luneau, a family member of Glen. “Everybody knew Glen, and everybody felt better after they met him at a sporting event.”

Now, the St. Albans Leafs special needs hockey team is honoring is legacy and celebrating all those who’ve worked to make sports more accessible to everyone.

This event has been in the making since the program originated in 2008, says coaches and organizers John Boomhover and Luke Cioffi.

“To see it come to fruition like this is absolutely amazing and the community support has been fantastic,” says Boomhover.

After starting in preschool, this is the last year Tristan Boomhover can play.

He says events like these are a great way for kids to meet new people and make memories that will last forever.

“We see all these players having fun and laughing…honoring someone who has passed away and remembering the legacy they left behind us,” Tristan says.

The weekend-long event brings together teams from Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts, and parts of Canada.

Coaches Boomhover and Cioffi hope this event spreads awareness for programs like these, allowing anyone to try something they may have never thought possible.

“Plain and simple, hockey is for everyone…these kids are just like every other kid. They just want a chance to play.”